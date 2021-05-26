Wednesday, May 26: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
PARK HILL [mdash] age 82. Homemaker. Died May 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services May 27th at 11:00am at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation May 26th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
BROKEN ARROW [mdash] age 80. Educator. Died May 17th in Broken Arrow, OK. Memorial Services May 25th at 11:00am at New Life Baptist in Broken Arrow, OK.
BROKEN ARROW [mdash] age 90. Licensed Practical Nurse. Died May 14th. Funeral Services May 21st at 2:00pm at DD Etchieson UMC. Interment at Gourd Cemetery. Visitation May 20th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TULSA [mdash] age 60. Welder. Died May 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Graveside services May 18th at 1:00pm at Johnson Prairie Cemetery in Moody, OK. Visitation May 17th from 10:00am until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cherokee Nation scores $1.8B to boost programs, provide every citizen with $2K
- Proposed dress code at NSU raises flap
- Coalition wants 'misleading' statue removed at NSU
- First TFD woman firefighter hopes to inspire others
- Fire at nail salon deemed 'suspicious'
- Aerospace company relocating to Tulsa
- FLOWER POWER: Cherokee County boasts over 143 marijuana 'grow' operations, but owners cite problems
- UPDATE: OHP identifies man killed in multivehicle crash
- Naked woman who tried to steal items caught in creek
- EVERYDAY HEROES: Eloping couple still together after 73 years
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.