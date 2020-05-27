Here's what we've got going for you in the Thursday TDP, which comes in both print and digital. We have our usual Faith pages, plus this time, an Education page – plus these stories and more:

• Sheri Gourd checks in with the Boy Scouts and how they're handling the social distancing.

• Sheri also has her weekly #everydayheros feature.

• And finally, our new intern – Logan Curtis – has an interview with a local blues drummer who's being inducted into the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame.

