Here's what we've got going for you in the Thursday TDP, which comes in both print and digital. We have our usual Faith pages, plus this time, an Education page – plus these stories and more:
• Sheri Gourd checks in with the Boy Scouts and how they're handling the social distancing.
• Sheri also has her weekly #everydayheros feature.
• And finally, our new intern – Logan Curtis – has an interview with a local blues drummer who's being inducted into the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.