...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le
Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah,
Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will likely result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations, especially in areas that have already received heavy
rainfall over the past few days. Several main-stem rivers could
go into flood. A few locations could see significant flash
flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected today through
Thursday afternoon with the potential for very heavy
rainfall. Widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected with
locally higher amounts of 5 to 6 inches. The heavier rain
will begin to shift east of far southeast Oklahoma and
northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
