...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le
Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah,
Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Main-stem river flooding is expected in several
locations. Extensive low land flooding will be likely in some
areas, especially where the heavier rain has already occurred.
Many low-water crossings will likely become flooded. Area creeks
and streams are already running high and will likely flood with
more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rounds of thunderstorms with very heavy rain are
expected this evening through the overnight hours. Widespread
2 to 3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts
of 5 to 6 inches. The heavier rain will begin to shift east
of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Thursday
afternoon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action quickly should flooding develop. Be
especially cautious while driving at night. Do not drive through
water of unknown depth.
&&
