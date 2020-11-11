Here's a look at our Wednesday TDP, which is digital only:
• Grant Crawford analyzes some local voter trends.
• Grant also has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
• Logan Curtis checks out some political organizations at NSU.
HULBERT [mdash] age 78. Custodian. Died November 4th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services November 11th at 11:00am at Hulbert School Gymnasium. Visitation November 10th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Martha Lue Simpson, 87 year old homemaker of Tahlequah died November 4, 2020. Services 2:00 pm November 9, 2020, at Green Country Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
CANADIAN [mdash] age 63. Homemaker. Died November 2nd in Fort Smith, AR. Graveside Services November 9th at 10:00am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
PRYOR [mdash] age 26. Died November 1st in Kenwood, OK. Funeral Services November 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Towie Cemetery. Visitation Novmeber 8th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70. Police Officer. Died October 30th, in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services November 7th at 1:00pm at Levi Cookson Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK.
