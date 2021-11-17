Our Thursday TDP, in both print and digital, includes our Faith pages, plus these stories and more:
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 4:04 pm
[mdash] age 58 of Tahlequah, OK. Sanitation Technician. Died November 15th in Tulsa, OK. Services November 18th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation November 17th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Reverend Glen Rowan, age 70 of Hulbert, transitioned on November 15, 2021. Funeral service is November 19, 2021, 10:00 am, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] age 82 of Welling, OK. English Teacher. Died Sunday, November 7th, 2021 in Welling, OK. Graveside services Monday, November 15th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
[mdash] 63 of Park Hill, OK. Laborer. Died November 7th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services were Friday, November 12th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial was at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
[mdash] age 88 of Park Hill, OK. LPN. Died November 7th in Park Hill, OK. November 12th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation November 10th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
