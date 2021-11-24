There will be no Thursday TDP, since the post office doesn't deliver on Thanksgiving, and although we'll have fresh material on our website, we won't produce a digital, either, so our employees may spend time with their families and friends. We wish those who celebrate it a Happy Thanksgiving, and for those who don't, a quiet day of contemplation and rest.
developing
Wednesday, Nov. 24: GOOD EVENING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 75 of Lexington, OK. Homemaker. Died Thursday, November 18th, 2021 in Lexington, OK. Graveside services Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 3:00pm at Greenleaf Cemetery.
[mdash] age 58 of Tahlequah, OK. Sanitation Technician. Died November 15th in Tulsa, OK. Services November 18th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation November 17th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Reverend Glen Rowan, age 70 of Hulbert, transitioned on November 15, 2021. Funeral service is November 19, 2021, 10:00 am, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- CAMPUS PROTEST: NSU students say administration ignoring sexual assault reports, poor housing conditions, lack of handicap access
- The Frontier: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones
- INDIGENOUS DELIGHT: UKB member demonstrates how to make traditional Cherokee dishes
- CRIME REWIND: Officials say Girl Scout murder case unsolved
- CNF expands scholarship opportunities for 2022-23
- Bin store, food options among new business offerings
- Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones' life
- POLICE BEAT 11-21-21: Unregistered sex offender living near school
- Tigers defeat Lorena (Texas) in season opener
- POLICE BEAT 11-24-21: Female inmate threatens officer with false accusations against him
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.