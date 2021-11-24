developing
Wednesday, Nov. 24: GOOD MORNING!
Our Wednesday TDP this week, which is usually digital only, is in print and digital, and is bigger than usual. We'll have our Faith pages, plus these stories and more:
• Grant Crawford drops by the Watercolor Barn.
• Renee Fite has her annual Thanksgiving memories story.
• Keri Thornton starts what will be our series of regular updates on the Snowflake ice rink.
[mdash] age 75 of Lexington, OK. Homemaker. Died Thursday, November 18th, 2021 in Lexington, OK. Graveside services Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 3:00pm at Greenleaf Cemetery.
[mdash] age 58 of Tahlequah, OK. Sanitation Technician. Died November 15th in Tulsa, OK. Services November 18th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation November 17th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Reverend Glen Rowan, age 70 of Hulbert, transitioned on November 15, 2021. Funeral service is November 19, 2021, 10:00 am, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- CAMPUS PROTEST: NSU students say administration ignoring sexual assault reports, poor housing conditions, lack of handicap access
- The Frontier: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones
- INDIGENOUS DELIGHT: UKB member demonstrates how to make traditional Cherokee dishes
- CNF expands scholarship opportunities for 2022-23
- CRIME REWIND: Officials say Girl Scout murder case unsolved
- Bin store, food options among new business offerings
- Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones' life
- POLICE BEAT 11-21-21: Unregistered sex offender living near school
- Tigers defeat Lorena (Texas) in season opener
- TPS test scores not great; some blame COVID
