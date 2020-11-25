Getting ready for Thanksgiving? Normally we'd have a Friday digital edition, but due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we're going to spend our time writing for you, rather than designing the pages. So you can expect to find these stories on our website within the next several hours:
• Logan Curtis has a report on a Cherokee National financial advice seminar he attended earlier.
• Sheri Gourd tells you about some ways you can use Thanksgiving leftovers.
• Keri Thornton looks into why the city decided to lower the salary of the street commissioner.
