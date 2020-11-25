We almost forgot to tell you what's going to be in our Wednesday TDP! This week only, we're producing both a print and a digital edition, since we have many Black Friday ads inside. And in additional to an A&E page and our Faith pages, you'll find these stories and more:

• Sheri Gourd has a feature on Family Game Week and National Game and Puzzle Week – just in time for holiday fun.

• Renee Fite shares her annual Thanksgiving memories piece.

• Keri Thornton has some advice from law enforcement officers on how to protect yourself from "porch pirates."

