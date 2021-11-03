Wednesday, Nov. 3: GOOD MORNING!
James Russell Nicholas, "JR", 28 year old tree clearing service foreman of Hulbert transitioned October 31, 2021. Funeral services, Thursday November 4, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home, 10:00 am. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
NAME: Norman J. Sauke, 86 year old retired carpenter of Park Hill, Oklahoma transitioned on October 31, 2021, No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Sandra Matson, 62 year old Health Aide of Davis, Oklahoma transitioned on October 31, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Robert Houston Ericksten, 84 year old VP Oil and Gas Industry, transitioned, October 30, 2021. Graverside service November 4, 2021, Memorial Park Tulsa, 2:00 pm. Online condolences may left at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] age 73 of Rose, OK. Social Services worker. Died October 26th in Springdale, AR. Graveside services November 2nd at 10:00am at Elm Cemetery in Leach, OK. Visitation November 1st from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
