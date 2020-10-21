We've got a pretty big Tuesday paper (both print and e-edition) coming up for you, featuring these stories and more:
• Grant Crawford checks out the new Cobb display at a Cherokee Nation museum.
• Renee Fite – who is now editor of the Stilwell Democrat-Journal and the Westville Reporter – is covering the next step in the veteran memorial near Reasor's.
• Sheri Gourd has her weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
• Keri Thornton finds out what recourse employees have if they're working with someone who has COVID and is unmasked.
