Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.