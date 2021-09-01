Here's what we have for the Thursday TDP (both print and digital), along with our Faith pages:
• We're trying to find out what went down with Congressman Markwayne Mullin, who reportedly tried taking an unauthorized trip with a "large sum of money" to Afghanistan.
• Brian King has his weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
• Keri Thornton takes a look back at the Tahlequah Industrial Park's history.

Tags

Trending Video