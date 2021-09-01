Our Wednesday TDP (digital only) has several good stories, including these:
• Grant Crawford has an update on the esports world.
• Brian King starts a two-part series on challenges parents face due to virtual learning.
• Keri Thornton begins a new bimonthly series called "Crime Rewind."
• Keri also has a little feature about a donation of oxygen masks that will safe the lives of pets during a fire.
 

