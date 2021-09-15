developing
Wednesday, Sept. 15: GOOD MORNING!
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 79. Beverage Distribution. Died September 9th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 2:00pm Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 91. Welder. Died September 10th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Levi Cookson Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigators on leave after shooting; sheriff says suspect tried to run over officers, K-9 unit
- Adair County coach has mixed emotions about Afghanistan
- NHS CEO: City officials need to be 'educated' on hospital matters
- Tahlequah district approves mask mandate
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-9-21: Man claims to be vampire, werewolf before defacating on himself
- POLICE BEAT 9-10-21: Truck thief found inside grocery store
- Two more COVID deaths recorded
- POLICE BEAT 9-12-21: Man in reindeer suit arrested for public intox
- Hulbert super: Mask mandate lowering COVID infection spread
- CCDC head named Jail Administrator of the Year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.