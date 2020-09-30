For Wednesday's digital edition, we'll have the following and more:
• Sheri Gourd checks in with locals about Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
• Grant Crawford looks into an area hemp study.
• Grant also has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
PARK HILL [mdash] Age 60. Caregiver. Died Thursday, September 24th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. No services planned.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jeffrey Drew Feller, age 69, passed on September 19th 2020. Born and raised in Bronaugh, MO, he Joined the Navy in May of 1969. After traveling the world, he settled in San Diego, where he started his family, raised his children, and began his career making the world a more…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 56. Laborer. Died September 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Services September 28th 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery in Hulbert, OK. Visitation September 26th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 74. Convenience Store Owner. Died September 20th in Muskogee, OK. Memorial Services September 25th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.