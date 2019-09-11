developing Wednesday, Sept. 11: GOOD EVENING! 1 hr ago Thursday's TDP will feature these stories and more: • Keri Thornton is attending a 9/11 ceremony. • Keri will also be on hand for a public hearing on zoning.• The county fair is underway, and Sheri Gourd will have a feature on it. Tags Keri Thornton Ceremony Sheri Gourd Hearing County Fair Feature Story COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Craig, WI NAME: W.I. "Dub" Craig AGE: 81 OCCUPATION: Electrical Lineman DIED: September 11, 2019 TOWN: Proctor SERVICES: No services planned Smith, Jacqulyn Jacqulyn "Jackie" Smith TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 37 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died Saturday, August 31st, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Memorial services Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Mike Gourd TULSA [mdash] age 65 of Tulsa, OK. Wood Craftsman. Died Saturday, September 7th, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 12:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Gourd Cemetery in Moody. Rogers, Lula Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan claims self-defense in shooting deathMan reported missing by familyLocal woman shoots, kills intruderBassmaster Elite Series event moved from Fort Gibson to Lake TenkillerCourt reverses ruling on UKB trust landBaker remembered by many as 'force of nature,' 'grand lady''Wildfire' to begin filming in Tahlequah next week'Open Network' church opening Tahlequah localeExpanding efforts with at-large Cherokee Nation citizensFeedback a key element for Grand View principal Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
