HULBERT [mdash] age 77, Housekeeping Supervisor, Cherokee Nation. Passed on Monday, September 23rd, in Hulbert, OK. Funeral 10:00am Thursday, September 26th, Reed~Culver Chapel. Visitation 1:00pm until 6:00pm Wednesday, September 25th, Reed~Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Towie Cemetery.
TULSA [mdash] Age 83, Homemaker Passed September 21 in Tulsa. Funeral Saturday 2:00pm September 28 at Reed Culver Chapel. Visitation 2:00pm until 8:00pm September 27 at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Burial Tahlequah City Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 77 years. Tahlequah Public Schools Custodian. Died September 14 in Fort Gibson, OK. Visitation September 22, 2:00pm-6:00pm. Funeral service September 23rd at 2:00pm at the Reed-Culver Chapel interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery to follow.
