Dear reader, peace, mercy, and grace in Jesus our Lord. While preparing for my Bible class this week for Cherokee Elder Care, I was quickened about the importance in scripture regarding references to these words: The keys of the kingdom and the Key of David.
In Matthew 16:19-20 New International Version, we are told, “And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven. Whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven. Then he [Jesus] ordered his disciples not to tell anyone that he was the Messiah.”
Beloved, are we familiar that Jesus, the Son of God, is the Old Testament Jewish Messiah that would come to earth with salvation, healing, deliverance, and power to open doors no man could close, and close doors no man could open. In Revelation 3:7, we read that John writes to the angel of the church in Philadelphia.
“These are the words of him who is holy and true. Who holds the key of David. What he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open” (Revelations 3:7).
Beloved, the key of David represents the complete sovereignty of Jesus Christ the Son of God, the anointed One! My heart goes out to all men that we all would truly know the Creator of our universe. Jesus, who gave his life for our salvation from our sins, errors against the holy Lord of heaven. Our God is all powerful, all knowing, ever present, and dwells where time is eternal. He taught us that we too in prayer can bind that which is dark and loose that which is light.
“Satan, the Lord Jesus rebuke you and bind you off our lives. We loose the Holy Spirit of God to bring to us and our world his glory, peace, wisdom, comfort, mercy and grace. Holy Father you are holy, show us in your word the way of wisdom and peace.”
Guide us daily through scriptures such as Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he shall direct your paths.”’
My dear friends, Jesus is calling each and every one of us to come home to him. The one who created us before he created this world.
May God grant us a hunger to know his love letter to us, the Holy Scriptures that reveal his loving, beautiful, kind, and merciful heart for us. He is holding his arms out to each and every one of us. Maranatha, oh, Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
