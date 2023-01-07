Welcome to Saturday Forum. It's possible that this situation will have resolved itself by this time, but in either case, it merits discussion. The U.S. House of Representatives experienced an unpredecented situation in that the presumed Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, couldn't get enough Republican votes to seat him, even after 11 ballots. After making concessions to the hard right wing of the party, with more planned, he still wasn't able to win the votes (at least as of Friday evening). What do you think of this situation? Should McCarthy be seated now, or should he make further concessions to this handful of people? What concessions should he make, if so? If you're a Republican, do you worry that this situation could negatively impact your party? If you don't favor McCarthy, whom would you like to see as Speaker? If you're a Democrat, do you think thie controversy will help your party, and how?
