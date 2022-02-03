OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers and advocates say it’s getting harder for the public to know which high-profile, yet controversial measures are likely to make it through the legislative process.
Already a number of hotly contested — and, in some cases, eyebrow raising — measures are being touted by Oklahoma lawmakers and highlighted by the media. Some of those include making the medically debunked COVID-19 treatments ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine available over the counter without approval from the Food and Drug Administration, basing abortions off of a woman’s menstrual cycle, carrying guns on college campuses, banning books in school libraries, requiring all voters to re-register to vote in state elections and creating a government database of women seeking abortions.
A decade ago, observers said extreme legislation would grab headlines, but would ultimately stand no chance in the legislative process. But in recent years, observers say that there’s been a shift, and even some lawmakers admit it’s hard for even them to know what will likely land on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk later this year.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said 10 or 11 years ago, she could tell constituents which bills would “have legs.” But Virgin said she’s seen a recent spike in the number of lawmakers who are proposing bills based on politics instead of policy and measures that have a more extreme focus.
“From what I’ve seen it seems like there’s more and more extreme legislation getting filed and passed each year,” Virgin said. “And again that goes back to the folks who were in charge.”
She said state House and Senate leadership have the power to decide whether extreme policies are going to move forward.
She said constituents can probably look at a measure’s author and see if they have a track record of proposing similar legislation to gauge their success rate. This session, Virgin said, a lot of legislation that’s proposed is redundant.
“I think that this session what you’re seeing is that folks have had success on getting hearings on these extreme bills, and so they’re going to keep pushing the envelope as far as it can be pushed,” Virgin said.
And lawmakers admit not all legislation they file is destined to become law.
Last year, state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, filed a bill to create a Bigfoot hunting season. That measure was never supposed to make it out of committee, but it did exactly what it was intended to do — promote interest and tourism in his heavily wooded district in southeast Oklahoma that reportedly boasts the ninth most sightings in the world of the legendary ape-like creature. The attention even led to a nearly $3 million bounty for capturing the beast unharmed.
Humphrey said he’d hoped to make the measure a tourism package, but state leaders were “afraid we’d look silly doing it.”
“There’s thousands of bills filed and the majority doesn’t make it through,” Humphrey said. “So even if you had one that seems like that database of people who had an abortion that would be unlikely (to) happen.”
He said bills go through a process and get changed, but authors ultimately need to get enough support among like-minded legislators for a bill to have a chance.
Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said she tells her members that they’ll know quickly within the first two weeks which bills are a priority because those will be assigned a committee hearing. She said the total bills filed will likely be culled down to a third.
“For many of the bills that have been filed this year, they are daggers through the heart of our educator’s chest,” Bishop said. “They’re gut-wrenching to them. The majority of them will never even get a hearing, but the demoralizing aspect that they bring to an educator is so gut-wrenching.”
She said those bills also create a distraction to the bills that do need to be passed, “and the very egregious bills that we need to make sure we stop just like vouchers.”
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said that in general if a bill gets released well before the January filing deadline — like in November or December with an accompanying news release — then there’s “a good chance that it was a press release bill.”
The ones that come out in January, meanwhile, mean members are spending more time working on the language.
“But I think the simplest way (for constituents to know) is to reach out to their representatives and find out directly what they think about it because it’s hard to give a black and white rule on that because sometimes you may want to publish a bill early in November just to get people talking about it to help build up momentum for whatever you’re working on,” he said.
Hilbert said once lawmakers get past the first committee deadlines, a lot of bills get chopped.
“That’s really when you can start seeing what might have some traction and what doesn’t,” Hilbert said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
