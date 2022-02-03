Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue treating and clearing highways, interstates and all turnpikes statewide around-the-clock as a major winter storm moves through the region. 

Travel in most parts of Oklahoma is strongly discouraged as more counties are affected by the low temperatures, new rounds of winter precipitation and blowing snow. Slick and hazardous conditions are now being reported on roadways in all regions of the state, with many highways remaining snow-packed. Only McCurtain County in far Southeastern Oklahoma remains unaffected. 

Specific areas on major interstate corridors affected by crashes and/or stalled vehicles as of 5 a.m. include:

  • Eastbound I-40 remains narrowed to one lane just east of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County due to an earlier crash.
  • Westbound I-40 is closed between US-75 South and Clearview Rd., west of Henryetta in Okfuskee County, due to a crash.
  • Northbound I-35 is closed between Springer in Carter County and Turner Falls in Murray County due to several stalled vehicles unable to make the steep grade in the Arbuckle Mountains.
  • Southbound I-35 is closed between Paoli and Pauls Valley in Garvin County due to several crashes. Northbound I-35 in this area is currently open, but has been intermittently closed as cleanup of earlier crashes continues.

Highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas remain slick and hazardous, which will significantly affect the morning commute. Drivers are strongly discouraged from traveling if at all possible, but if it that is unavoidable, they should allow plenty of time, take it very slow and use extra caution when traveling over bridges.

Motorists should closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

  • Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
  • Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
  • Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
  • Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

