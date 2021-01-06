Hours before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf vigorously defended the state’s handling of the November election and called suggestions that the election results are tainted by fraud “shameful” and “destructive.”
The U.S. Congress began meeting Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College results in which President-elect Joe Biden received 306 votes, more than the 270 needed to win election to the White House. The debate was interrupted when throngs of Trump supporters broke through security entered the Capitol.
In a statement after the protest at the Capitol erupted, Wolf called the unprecedented incursion "an attempted coup."
Wolf added that Republicans "need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there's further violence."
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA, had just spoken against efforts by other Republican lawmakers to block the election results in Arizona minutes before the Senate session was interrupted.
He called Wednesday's events "an absolute disgrace."
As part of the planned debate on the electoral college results, eight of the state’s nine Republican members in Congress had pledged to challenge the state’s 20 electoral votes.
Those Pennsylvania members of Congress --Mike Kelly, R-Butler County; Scott Perry, R-Cumberland County; Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington County; Fred Keller, R-Snyder County, Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County; Dan Meuser, R-Luzerne County; John Joyce, R-Blair County; and Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster County-- said they were objecting because the Wolf Administration and “what has been described as a rogue Pennsylvania Supreme Court” overstepped their authority in determining how to implement 2019 election law changes that included no-excuse mail-in voting.
Wolf said that the congressmen’s actions are “inconsistent” since they were elected in the same election as Biden.
“It’s a fact Joe Biden won the election and it wasn’t even close,” Wolf said. “Republican lawmakers cannot change the facts just because they don’t like them,” he said
Wolf said that if voters think the election was tainted “they’re wrong,” and he said the fact that voters do district the results is because they are being misled by Republican politicians.
“It’s disinformation,” he said. “It’s disinformation” being spread by “unscrupulous” politicians, he said.
The election results and the state’s handling of the election were the subjects of numerous lawsuits, none of which revealed any indication of fraud, Wolf said.
Wolf was joined by Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Al Schmidt, a Republican Philadelphia city commissioner.
Schmidt said that ballot counting in Philadelphia was transparent and included a public live stream so anyone could watch the proceeding.
“All Pennsylvania voters should have confidence in the election results in Philadelphia,” he said. ”Our dedicated county employees worked under incredibly stressful circumstances to provide a fair and accurate election.”
Wednesday afternoon as the Senate began to debate the objections raised by a group of Republicans seeking to challenge the Arizona election results, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said that if Congress rejected the states’ election results “it would damage our republic forever.”
Toomey argued that Congress doesn’t have any legal right to decide whether to accept some state’s electoral votes and reject others.
“Why are objectors only objecting in swing states lost by Trump?” Toomey said, adding that the process hadn’t provided any means for states to defend their handling of the election or any explanation of how the allegations at the heart of the objections had been investigated.
