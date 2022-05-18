Responding to a theft call on May 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a woman after she reportedly stole $1,500 from her date and hid the money in her private area.
Cory Bias reported to Deputy Adam Woodard that he and his date, Denience Turner, went to the Cherokee Nation Casino in Tahlequah where he informed her that he hit a jackpot of $1,500 earlier that week. While inside the casino, Bias told Turner he needed his cigarettes out of his car and Turner went to retrieve them but did not come back. Bias told deputies he had his neighbor go to his home and check the location of his money. His neighbor told Bias that his door was open and the money was gone. Approximately 45 minutes after Turner left, she returned with the vehicle stating that she went across the street to the convenience store. While Turner was detained by deputies, she reportedly admitted to stealing the $1,500 and was able to retrieve 13, 100 dollar bills from her private area. Turner was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for second degree burglary and obstruction. While at the CCDC, staff found a smoking device and 20 small clear individual baggies in her groin area.
Deputy Blake Lyons arrested Ashley Marie Fahey, 41, Park Hill, on May 14. Fahey was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for public intoxication and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Responding to a disturbance on May 14 at EZ-Mart on Downing Street, Deputy Wesley Farmer arrested Taylor Bryan Keys and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for assault.
Deputy James Carver took a theft report from Paula Cordell on May 14 who said that a 2018 Ford Escape was taken from her residence and that she gave no permission to take it. While deputies were taking the report, James Riley Levesqu, 24, Tahlequah, returned the vehicle. Levesque was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.
On May 15, Cecil L. Tinnin reported to Deputy Tanner Hendley that someone assaulted him.
Responding to a domestic call on May 15, Deputy McKinsey Fuson arrested Ry Wesley Stover, Cookson, for obstruction and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked.
On May 16, Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to a call from the hospital that there was a male in the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the gun discharged as the male was attempting to holster it.
