A Tahlequah woman is being held without bond waiting to make her initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court for allegedly trafficking approximately 3 grams of fentanyl.
The felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs, and misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed on April 4, 2023, against Brittany Rashel Childs, 33.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, authorities were dispatched on March 25, 2023, to Charlie’s Chicken on Muskogee Avenue, where an intoxicated woman appeared to be sleeping on the ground next to the dumpsters.
When officials arrived, they found Childs dancing and singing.
When they began to speak with her, they reported she could not remain still.
On the ground next to where the defendant was standing, police reportedly found a pipe that appeared to be burnt and was lying next to a lighter.
Authorities asked Childs if she had used drugs, and she allegedly told police she smoked some earlier that morning.
The woman was arrested for public intoxication and while searching her purse, police found a small black makeup bag that contained a small plastic baggie containing fentanyl, according to reports.
Authorities also found another makeup bag containing empty plastic baggies and a glass pipe with a white residue inside of it and burn marks on the bottom.
The defendant’s initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 25 before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King.
Assistant District Attorney Chance L. Jones is listed as representing the state.
