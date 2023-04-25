Dozens of community members and professionals packed into Kroner and Baer on April 25 to network and enjoy a first round on the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Business After Hours is a new semi-annual event hosted by the TACC to bring together like-minded locals for professional networking. TACC CEO Nathan Reed said Tuesday was only the second time the chamber has held it.
Attendees received door prizes and mingled with other professionals and locals on topics relating to business and beyond.
During the event, Reed announced the return of Tahlequah Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs, a program for those under age 40. Reed said TYPE events will not be strictly networking, but will also b fun. He also encouraged older folks to get involved.
“Mentoring is a big part of it,” said Reed.
Addison Allison, Realtor at Century 21 Wright Real Estate, said she’s on the committee that worked to bring back the organization, which has not been active for a while.
“My main focus is for students at [Northeastern State University], to give them a community of like-minded professionals,” said Allison.
Reed said the TYPE events will start in August, and for the most part, will be free.
Back in 2017, TYPE used to hold events like Councilor’s Corner, a forum that gave citizens a chance to ask city councilors questions, as well as networking events and meetings.
Jill Patrick, media marketing manager for Edna Sells, said she thinks TYPE is a good way to meet new people. Patrick isn’t from the area and plans to attend TYPE events to see lots of new faces. As for Tuesday evening’s soiree, Patrick said she was having a nice time.
“I’m enjoying the good atmosphere, the good people, and the good vibes,” said Patrick.
Joy Knight, another Realtor, said Business After Hours is awesome.
“I’ve got lots of friends here, so it feels like we’re hanging out,” said Knight. “We’re trying to get everyone involved – people of all ages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.